Cloudflare IPs

If you are unable to bring your own IP to Cloudflare, you can use an IP address issued by Cloudflare.

Using a Cloudflare IP may be a good option if you:

Have one or a few IPs allocated from home or business class ISPs.

Are an online streamer who could be the target of a DoS attack if your IP is leaked.

Are a business owner with a small number of locations with broadband Internet connections.

Do not own an IP space with a /24 prefix length.

Maintain a large number of locations with a combination of connectivity methods.

Own an IP space with a /24 prefix length but do not advertise prefixes from every location.