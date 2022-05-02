Cloudflare Docs
BYOIP
BYOIP
Cloudflare IPs

If you are unable to bring your own IP to Cloudflare, you can use an IP address issued by Cloudflare.

Using a Cloudflare IP may be a good option if you:

  • Have one or a few IPs allocated from home or business class ISPs.
  • Are an online streamer who could be the target of a DoS attack if your IP is leaked.
  • Are a business owner with a small number of locations with broadband Internet connections.
  • Do not own an IP space with a /24 prefix length.
  • Maintain a large number of locations with a combination of connectivity methods.
  • Own an IP space with a /24 prefix length but do not advertise prefixes from every location.

To protect your network using a Cloudflare IP address, contact your account manager.