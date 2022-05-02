Cloudflare IPs
If you are unable to bring your own IP to Cloudflare, you can use an IP address issued by Cloudflare.
Using a Cloudflare IP may be a good option if you:
- Have one or a few IPs allocated from home or business class ISPs.
- Are an online streamer who could be the target of a DoS attack if your IP is leaked.
- Are a business owner with a small number of locations with broadband Internet connections.
- Do not own an IP space with a /24 prefix length.
- Maintain a large number of locations with a combination of connectivity methods.
- Own an IP space with a /24 prefix length but do not advertise prefixes from every location.
To protect your network using a Cloudflare IP address, contact your account manager.