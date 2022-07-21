Analytics

Cloudflare provides analytics to show the performance benefits of Argo Smart Routing.

You can access Argo analytics for your domain in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link at Analytics > Performance. For information on all analytics in the dashboard, refer to Analytics.

​​ How it works

Analytics collects data based on the time-to-first-byte (TTFB) from your origin to the Cloudflare network. TTFB is the delay between when Cloudflare sends a request to your server and when it receives the first byte in response. Argo Smart Routing optimizes your server’s network transit time to minimize this delay. Detailed performance data within Origin Performance (Argo) will only display if Argo has routed at least 500 origin requests within the last 48 hours.

​​ Types of analytics

The dashboard displays two different views for performance data: