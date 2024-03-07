Argo for Packets

Argo for Packets provides IP layer network optimizations to supercharge your Cloudflare network services products like Magic Transit, Magic WAN, and Cloudflare for Offices External link icon Open external link .

Argo for Packets dynamically chooses the best possible path through Cloudflare’s network and looks at every path back from every Cloudflare data center back to your origin, down to the individual network path. Argo compares existing Layer 4 traffic and network analytics across all of these unique paths to determine the fastest, most available path.

Customers with multiple locations will especially benefit from Argo for Packets because it optimizes complex paths on the Internet and makes them just as fast as the other paths.

To begin using Argo for Packets, contact your account manager.