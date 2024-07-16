Use Aegis with Load Balancing

Cloudflare Load Balancing allows you to intelligently distribute traffic across your origins by issuing regular monitors (that assess origin health) and following the traffic steering policies you define.

By default, the Load Balancing monitors will use public Cloudflare IP addresses.

To avoid inconsistencies between what the Load Balancing monitors report and what you observe in service traffic with Aegis, make sure to turn on the Simulate Zone option in the monitor settings.