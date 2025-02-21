Setup
You can control Aegis enablement on your zones via API. If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals.
- The Aegis zone setting endpoint is only available within Cloudflare accounts that own leased IPs, or accounts to which a BYOIP prefix has been delegated. If you wish to use Aegis for zones that do not meet this criteria, contact your account team.
- Each Aegis pool can consist of either IPs from a BYOIP prefix or Cloudflare-leased IPs. A single dedicated egress pool cannot contain both BYOIPs and leased IPs.
- Contact your account team to get the ID for your dedicated egress pool.
- Make a
PATCHrequest to the Edit Zone Setting endpoint:
- Specify
aegisas the setting ID in the URL.
- In the request body, set
enabledto
trueand use the ID from the previous step as
pool_id.