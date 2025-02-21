You can control Aegis enablement on your zones via API. If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals.

Availability Cloudflare Aegis is available in early access to Enterprise customers. Contact your account team to request access.

Requirements

The Aegis zone setting endpoint is only available within Cloudflare accounts that own leased IPs, or accounts to which a BYOIP prefix has been delegated. If you wish to use Aegis for zones that do not meet this criteria, contact your account team.

Each Aegis pool can consist of either IPs from a BYOIP prefix or Cloudflare-leased IPs. A single dedicated egress pool cannot contain both BYOIPs and leased IPs.

Steps

Contact your account team to get the ID for your dedicated egress pool. Make a PATCH request to the Edit Zone Setting endpoint:

Specify aegis as the setting ID in the URL.

In the request body, set enabled to true and use the ID from the previous step as pool_id .