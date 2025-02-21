 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Setup

You can control Aegis enablement on your zones via API. If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals.

Requirements

  • The Aegis zone setting endpoint is only available within Cloudflare accounts that own leased IPs, or accounts to which a BYOIP prefix has been delegated. If you wish to use Aegis for zones that do not meet this criteria, contact your account team.
  • Each Aegis pool can consist of either IPs from a BYOIP prefix or Cloudflare-leased IPs. A single dedicated egress pool cannot contain both BYOIPs and leased IPs.

Steps

  1. Contact your account team to get the ID for your dedicated egress pool.
  2. Make a PATCH request to the Edit Zone Setting endpoint:
  • Specify aegis as the setting ID in the URL.
  • In the request body, set enabled to true and use the ID from the previous step as pool_id.
Terminal window
--data '{
  "id": "aegis",
  "value": {
    "enabled": true,
    "pool_id": "<YOUR_EGRESS_POOL_ID>"
  },
}'