Connection forwarding

Since IPv6 address ranges are deployed globally, no forwarding is needed.

For IPv4 traffic, based on IPs allocation, not all egress data centers will have access to an applicable Aegis IP.

Aegis does not forward to another location in response to traffic spikes. Instead, each IPv4 can be split across up to four locations, where some of these locations may have multiple data centers. IP capacity in each data center can also be adjusted in accordance with the amount of traffic that reaches each location.

After a request reaches Cloudflare on an ingress data center, and the cache service sends a request for the egress router to connect to your origin, the following scenarios are possible.

​​ Traffic can egress from the same server

If the server running the egress router has access to an applicable Aegis IP, traffic egresses from that server.

​​ Connection forwarding is needed

If the server does not have access to an applicable Aegis IP, the following options are checked and the first that is possible will take place:

Another server in the same data center has access to an applicable Aegis IP and the connection is forwarded to that server.

Another data center in the same location has access to an applicable Aegis IP and the connection is forwarded to that data center.