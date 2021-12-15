macOS desktop client

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip External link icon Open external link . Navigate to the downloads folder. Open Cloudflare_WARP.zip. Open the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file that was extracted. Follow the instructions to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.

​ What Cloudflare places on your device

This is the main GUI application that you interact with. You can find it in /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app .

​ Cloudflare WARP Daemon

This is the daemon service responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the Cloudflare WARP application. Here is where you can find:

Service : /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP

: Definition: /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1.macos.warp.daemon.plist

​ Log files

The macOS application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included with a feedback submission, when you click the checkbox in Feedback > Share debug information.

Daemon and install logs : /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare .

: . Application GUI logs: /Users/<your local username>/Library/Logs/Cloudflare .

​ How to remove the application

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package you install. Type the following in a terminal window to uninstall WARP:

$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources $ ./uninstall.sh