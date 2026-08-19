Common questions about Cloudflare Wallet handles.
Cloudflare Wallet handles can be reserved at cloudflare.pay ↗.
Reserving a Cloudflare Wallet handle is free.
Each Cloudflare account can reserve one handle. Reserving a handle does not guarantee access to a Cloudflare Wallet on release.
Anyone with a Cloudflare account can reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle. Each account can reserve one handle. Cloudflare reserves the right to reject or reclaim wallet handle reservations for any reason.
Handles are allocated first come, first served, and Cloudflare does not currently offer a way to change, release, or move a handle once it is reserved. This includes changing a handle after a rebrand. To ask about a change, contact Cloudflare Support.
Submit abuse reports to Cloudflare via abuse.cloudflare.com ↗.