FAQ

Overview Where can I reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle? How much does it cost to reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle? How many Cloudflare Wallet handles can I reserve per account? Who can reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle? How can I change a handle, release a handle, or move a handle to another account? Where can I report trademark infringements, abuse or spam?

Common questions about Cloudflare Wallet handles.

Where can I reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle?

Cloudflare Wallet handles can be reserved at cloudflare.pay ↗.

How much does it cost to reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle?

Reserving a Cloudflare Wallet handle is free.

How many Cloudflare Wallet handles can I reserve per account?

Each Cloudflare account can reserve one handle. Reserving a handle does not guarantee access to a Cloudflare Wallet on release.

Who can reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle?

Anyone with a Cloudflare account can reserve a Cloudflare Wallet handle. Each account can reserve one handle. Cloudflare reserves the right to reject or reclaim wallet handle reservations for any reason.

How can I change a handle, release a handle, or move a handle to another account?

Handles are allocated first come, first served, and Cloudflare does not currently offer a way to change, release, or move a handle once it is reserved. This includes changing a handle after a rebrand. To ask about a change, contact Cloudflare Support.

Where can I report trademark infringements, abuse or spam?

Submit abuse reports to Cloudflare via abuse.cloudflare.com ↗.