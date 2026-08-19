Cloudflare Wallets

Overview What is available today Related products

A programmable wallet that gives eligible Cloudflare accounts and AI agents a stable identity and a way to pay for APIs and content.

Note Cloudflare Wallet handle reservations are available today at cloudflare.pay ↗.

Cloudflare Wallets will enable AI agents to easily purchase necessary APIs and content. At first, Cloudflare Wallets will be able to send, receive, and hold stablecoins.

There will be two types of Cloudflare Wallets: Account Wallets and Virtual Wallets.

Account Wallets are designed for humans who are owners and users of Cloudflare accounts. They will be able to add funds, delegate spend to virtual wallets managed by agents, and remove funds as needed. Account Wallets may also carry a cloudflare.pay ↗ stable identifier.

Virtual Wallets, by contrast, are designed for agents and operate via API keys. Within a Virtual Wallet, an agent will be able to spend funds according to its permissions. Its maximum spend will be capped by the limit set by the owner of the Account Wallet. This framework gives agents freedom to act on behalf of users without constant manual approval while limiting an agent’s ability to overspend.

For the full description of what Cloudflare Wallets, Account Wallets, and Virtual Wallets will do, refer to the Cloudflare Wallets announcement ↗.

What is available today

You can reserve one wallet handle for each Cloudflare account at cloudflare.pay ↗. A reserved handle:

Associates the name with your Cloudflare account

Publishes a page at HANDLE.cloudflare.pay showing only the handle

showing only the handle Registers your account to be notified when Cloudflare Wallets becomes available

A reserved handle does not yet let you send, receive, or hold funds.

FAQ Answers to common questions about Cloudflare Wallet handle reservations.

Related products

Agents Build AI agents that can call tools, hold state, and pay for the services they use.