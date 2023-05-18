Understanding Billing for Add-on Services

For some Cloudflare subscriptions and services, you will be charged based on how much a feature was used during your previous billing period. This differs from other services, which are a prepaid flat fee for the upcoming month (e.g. plans, page rules, etc.).

For example, if your billing date is March 15 and you enabled Cloudflare Workers in the dashboard on March 1, your March 15 invoice will include the Workers charges from March 1-15. The next invoice on April 15 will include charges for Workers usage between March 16 and April 15. The pricing structure varies based on the service being used.

​​ Usage-Based billing notifications

To monitor the usage of Cloudflare add-ons, you can enable email notifications. When enabled, you will receive a notification to the billing email address on file when the traffic, queries, requests, or minutes watched exceed your desired threshold. The email notifications are for informational purposes only. Actual usage and billing may vary. Your monthly invoice is the most reliable source for billing information.

For help creating usage-based billing alerts, refer to our Notifications documentation. For the Event Type of your notification, you would select Usage-Based Billing.

​​ Billing for Cloudflare Apps

Many apps within Cloudflare Apps are free and you will not be billed for them.

All paid apps within Cloudflare Apps are billed monthly. You are charged monthly for each domain for which you have purchased and installed an app.

When you remove an app you are not refunded for the remainder of the final month, but can reinstall the app at any time during that period to resume using it.