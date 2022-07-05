Cloudflare Docs
Pub-Sub
PubSub
    What is Wrangler?

    Wrangler is a command-line tool for building and managing Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, including Cloudflare Workers, R2 Storage and Cloudflare Pub/Sub.

    Authenticating Wrangler

    To use Wrangler with Pub/Sub, you’ll need an API Token that has permissions to both read and write for Pub/Sub. The wrangler login flow does not issue you an API Token with valid Pub/Sub permissions.

    To create an API Token that Wrangler can use:

    1. From the Cloudflare dashboard, click on the profile icon and select My Profile.
    2. Under My Profile, click API Tokens.
    3. On the API Tokens page, click Create Token
    4. Choose Get Started next to Create Custom Token
    5. Name the token - e.g. “Pub/Sub Write Access”
    6. Under the Permissions heading, choose Account, select Pub/Sub from the first drop-down, and Edit as the permission.
    7. Click Continue to Summary at the bottom of the page, where you should see All accounts - Pub/Sub:Edit as the permission
    8. Click Create Token, and copy the token value.

    In your terminal, configure a CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN environmental variable with your Pub/Sub token. When this variable is set, wrangler will use it to authenticate against the Cloudflare API.

    $ export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="pasteyourtokenhere"

    Pub/Sub Commands

    Wrangler exposes two groups of commands for managing your Pub/Sub configurations:

    1. wrangler pubsub namespace, which manages the namespaces your brokers are grouped into.
    2. wrangler pubsub broker for managing your individual brokers, issuing and revoking credentials, and updating your Worker integrations.

    The available wrangler pubsub namespace sub-commands include:

    $ wrangler pubsub namespace --help
    

    Manage your Pub/Sub Namespaces
    

    Commands:
      wrangler pubsub namespace create <name>    Create a new Pub/Sub Namespace
      wrangler pubsub namespace list             List your existing Pub/Sub Namespaces
      wrangler pubsub namespace delete <name>    Delete a Pub/Sub Namespace
      wrangler pubsub namespace describe <name>  Describe a Pub/Sub Namespace

    The available wrangler pubsub broker sub-commands include:

    $ wrangler pubsub broker --help
    

    Interact with your Pub/Sub Brokers
    

    Commands:
      wrangler pubsub broker create <name>            Create a new Pub/Sub Broker
      wrangler pubsub broker update <name>            Update an existing Pub/Sub Broker's configuration.
      wrangler pubsub broker list                     List the Pub/Sub Brokers within a Namespace
      wrangler pubsub broker delete <name>            Delete an existing Pub/Sub Broker
      wrangler pubsub broker describe <name>          Describe an existing Pub/Sub Broker.
      wrangler pubsub broker issue <name>             Issue new client credentials for a specific Pub/Sub Broker.
      wrangler pubsub broker revoke <name>            Revoke a set of active client credentials associated with the given Broker
      wrangler pubsub broker unrevoke <name>          Restore access to a set of previously revoked client credentials.
      wrangler pubsub broker show-revocations <name>  Show all previously revoked client credentials.
      wrangler pubsub broker public-keys <name>       Show the public keys used for verifying on-publish hooks and credentials for a Broker.

    Create a Namespace

    To create a Namespace:

    wrangler pubsub namespace create NAMESPACE_NAME

    Create a Broker

    To create a Broker within a Namespace:

    wrangler pubsub broker create BROKER_NAME --namespace=NAMESPACE_NAME

    Issue an Auth Token

    You can issue client credentials for a Pub/Sub Broker directly via Wrangler. Note that:

    • Tokens are scoped per Broker
    • You can issue multiple tokens at once
    • Tokens currently allow a client to publish and/or subscribe to any topic on the Broker.

    To issue a single token:

    wrangler pubsub broker issue BROKER_NAME --namespace=NAMESPACE_NAME

    You can use --number=<NUM> to issue multiple tokens at once, and --expiration=<DURATION> to set an expiry (e.g. 4h or 30d) on the issued tokens.

    Revoke a Token

    To revoke one or more tokens—which will immediately prevent that token from being used to authenticate—use the revoke sub-command and pass the unique token ID (or JTI):

    wrangler pubsub broker revoke BROKER_NAME --namespace=NAMESPACE_NAME --jti=JTI_ONE --jti=JTI_TWO

    Filing Bugs

    If you’ve found a bug with one of the wrangler pubsub [...] commands, please file a bug on GitHub, and include the version of wrangler you’re using with wrangler --version.