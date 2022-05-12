Limits

The table lists limits that apply to Pub/Sub brokers and clients during the beta release. These limits are subject to change and many will increase over time.

Item Limit Notes Namespaces per Account 1 The maximum number of namespaces allowed on an account.

Users may be able to create multiple namespaces in the future. Brokers per Namespace 10 Can eventually be increased. Subscribers per topic 1000 The maximum number of subscribers per MQTT topic. Connections per Device 1 The number of simultaneous connections from a single client ID. Maximum Packets per Second per Client 10 The number of MQTT packets per second a client can send to the broker.

Clients that exceed this rate will receive a DISCONNECT with Reason Code 0x96 (Message rate too high). Maximum Topic Length 65k bytes The maximum length of a topic, in bytes, including all slashes, prefixes, or wildcard symbols. Maximum Topic Depth 8 The maximum number of forward slashes ( / ) allowed in a topic. Maximum Message Size 64KB Includes metadata such as client ID, additional metadata fields, and optional MQTT fields. Maximum Client ID Length 23 bytes The maximum length of an MQTT Client Identifier in bytes.

Client IDs must also be at least 1 byte long per the MQTT standard. Shorter client IDs are rejected with a CONNACK using Reason Code 0x85 (Client Identifier not valid). Maximum Username Length 32 bytes The maximum length of the username in bytes.

Usernames are optional, but if provided, must match the Client ID.

Invalid usernames are rejected with CONNACK using Reason Code 0x86 (Bad Username or Password). Maximum Password Length 4,096 bytes The maximum size of the UTF-8 encoded password, in bytes.

Invalid passwords are rejected with CONNACK using Reason Code 0x86 (Bad Username or Password). Connect Interval 10 seconds Maximum interval that a client can wait between establishing TLS connection and send a CONNECT.

Clients that take longer than this will be disconnected. Minimum Keep Alive Interval 10 seconds Minimum time interval in which a client must send an MQTT control packet or a PINGREQ packet.

Clients that take longer than this will be disconnected. Maximum Session Expiry Interval 7 days Maximum time interval to retain a client’s session state. Currently includes Subscriptions and Will messages.

Note that 7 days is best effort, and in some cases, the session state may be shorter. Maximum Number of Revoked Credentials per Broker 10,000 The maximum number of credentials that can be revoked for a single broker.