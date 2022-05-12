Cloudflare Docs
Pub-Sub
PubSub
    FAQs

    What messaging systems are similar?

    Messaging systems that also implement or strongly align to the “publish-subscribe” model include AWS SNS (Simple Notification Service), Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Redis' PUBLISH-SUBSCRIBE features, and RabbitMQ. If you have used one of these systems before, you will notice that Pub/Sub shares similar foundations (topics, subscriptions, fan-in/fan-out models) and is easy to migrate to.

    How is Pub/Sub priced?

    Cloudflare is still exploring pricing models for Pub/Sub and will share more with developers prior to GA. Users will be given prior notice and will require beta users to explicitly opt-in.

    Where can I speak with other like-minded developers about Pub/Sub?

    Try the #pubsub-beta channel on the Cloudflare Developers Discord.

    What limits does Pub/Sub have?

    Refer to Limits for more details on client, broker, and topic-based limits.