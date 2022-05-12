Recommended client libraries
MQTT is a popular standard, and you can find open-source libraries for many popular programming languages.
The list of client libraries are not formally supported by Cloudflare but have been vetted by the team.
|Platform/Language
|Source
|MacOS, Windows, Linux
|https://mqttx.app/ (GUI tool)
|JavaScript (Node.js, TypeScript)
|https://github.com/mqttjs/MQTT.js
|Go (MQTT v5.0 specific library)
|https://github.com/eclipse/paho.golang
|Python
|https://pypi.org/project/paho-mqtt/
|Rust
|https://github.com/eclipse/paho.mqtt.rust