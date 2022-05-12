Recommended client libraries

MQTT is a popular standard, and you can find open-source libraries for many popular programming languages.

The list of client libraries are not formally supported by Cloudflare but have been vetted by the team.

Pub/Sub implements version 5 of the MQTT specification (“MQTT v5.0”), which was published in March 2019. Most major client libraries support MQTT v5.0 today, but we recommend double-checking that the client library explicitly advertises MQTT v5.0 support.