Configure webhooks

This feature is only available if your account has at least one paid feature. For more information, refer to our plans page External link icon Open external link .

There are a variety of services you can connect to Cloudflare using webhooks to receive Notifications from your Cloudflare account. Refer to the table below to learn how to connect your Cloudflare account to popular webhook services.

​​ Set up webhooks

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications > Destinations. In the Webhooks card, select Create. Give your webhook a name, so you can identify it later. In the URL field, enter the URL of the third-party service you previously set up and want to connect to your Cloudflare account. If needed, insert the Secret. Secrets are how webhooks are encrypted and vary according to the service you are connecting to Cloudflare. Select Save and Test to finish setting up your webhook.

The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card.

​​ Generic webhooks

If you use a service that is not covered by Cloudflare’s currently available webhooks, you can configure your own. Follow the steps above to configure webhooks, and enter a valid webhook URL. It is always recommended to use a secret for generic webhooks. Cloudflare will send your secret in the cf-webhook-auth header of every request made. If this header is not present, or is not your specified value, you should reject the webhook.

After selecting Save and Test, your webhook should now be configured as a destination you can use to attach to policies.

When Cloudflare sends you a webhook, it will have the following schema:

Example schema { "text" : "Hello World! This is a test message sent from https://cloudflare.com. If you can see this, your webhook is configured properly." }

"text" will vary depending on the alert that was fired.

​​ Limitations of generic webhooks

Cloudflare generic webhook notifications will only be dispatched to a publicly resolvable IP address on port 80 or 443.

If you want to receive the generic webhook notification on a private IP address or different port, you can either receive and forward the notification using Workers or set up a Cloudflare Tunnel to route to your connected application.

​​ Use generic webhooks with Workers

You can use Cloudflare Workers with a generic webhook to deliver notifications to any service that accepts webhooks.

Cloudflare has an example tool External link icon Open external link to help you understand how you can use Workers and generic webhooks. The example provided transforms a generic webhook response in order for it to be delivered to Rocket.Chat. The code provided is heavily commented to guide you in the process of adapting the example to your needs.

​​ Popular webhook services