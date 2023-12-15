The threshold for a Magic Network Monitoring (MNM) rule API link label Open API docs link has two values. The first value is bandwidth_threshold . This value is a measure of the total ingress throughput on a network at any given moment. The second value is duration . The duration value refers to the amount of time that bandwidth_threshold must be exceeded before an alert is sent to the customer.

For example, you create a MNM rule with the following parameters:



"bandwidth_threshold": 50000000 "duration": "1m0s"

With this rule, your network needs to receive a throughput greater than 50,000,000 bits per second (50 Gigabits per second or Gbps) for 60 seconds. If both of these conditions are met, then MNM will send you an alert.