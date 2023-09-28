Magic Network Monitoring free version Beta

The free version of Magic Network Monitoring (MNM) is currently in a closed beta. All customers with a Cloudflare account can request early access to the free version of MNM by filling out this form External link icon Open external link .

If you would like your request for early access to MNM to be prioritized, please join Cloudflare’s Discord server External link icon Open external link and ask about early access in the MNM Discord channel. We prioritize Discord community members because Discord creates a great environment for engaging with users, helping with configuration, answering questions, and collecting valuable product feedback.

You can find the channel by joining the Cloudflare Developers Discord server. Then scroll down in the side bar navigation to the Products category and select magic-network-monitoring.

​​ Access the free version of MNM

The free version includes all the features of the enterprise version, but has network flow volume and configuration limitations. These limits are detailed below.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Go to Analytics & Logs > Magic Monitoring. Complete the onboarding wizard to configure Magic Network Monitoring. Refer to Get started for more information.