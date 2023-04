Optimize caching

The more content is cached, the fewer requests go back to your origin server (whether due to legitimate or illegitimate traffic).

A few ways to optimize Cloudflare caching include:

Creating cache rules to customize the cache properties of specific HTTP requests.

to customize the cache properties of specific HTTP requests. Enabling the Tiered Cache feature, which dramatically increases cache hit ratios.

feature, which dramatically increases cache hit ratios. Reviewing our other various configuration options , which may vary based on your plan and application setup.