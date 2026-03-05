Key considerations and best practices summary

Plan meticulously: Do not rush the planning and preparation phases.

Communicate clearly: Keep stakeholders informed.

Lower TTLs in advance: This is crucial for a faster cutover.

Disable DNSSEC before NS change (safest): Remove DS records at the registrar well before changing nameservers, then re-enable DNSSEC via Cloudflare.

Verify, verify, verify: Double-check record imports and functionality at each stage.

Test thoroughly: From multiple locations and for all critical services.

Have a rollback plan: Know how to revert if necessary.

Migrate during low traffic: Minimize potential user impact.

Address BIND Views/ACLs: Understand how Cloudflare will handle or replace this functionality.

Take advantage of Cloudflare features: Once stable, explore and implement Cloudflare's security and performance enhancements.

By following these best practices, you can significantly increase the likelihood of a smooth and successful migration from your on-prem BIND DNS to Cloudflare.