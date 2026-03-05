Phase 3: Execution (Migration window)

Phase 3 is when you make the actual switch to Cloudflare.

1. Final verification

Complete one last check of all DNS records in your Cloudflare dashboard for accuracy and ensure your BIND servers are still operational as a fallback if needed.

Log in to your domain registrar's control panel for each domain. Navigate to the section for managing nameservers. Replace your current on-prem BIND nameserver entries with your Cloudflare nameservers. Add the Cloudflare nameservers assigned to your domain (Cloudflare will provide at least two). Save the changes.

3. Monitor propagation

DNS nameserver changes can take time to propagate globally, typically anywhere from a few minutes to 48 hours (though often much faster due to lowered TTLs).

Use the commands exemplified below, replacing yourdomain.com by your actual domain. dig yourdomain.com NS @8.8.8.8 (query Google's DNS) dig yourdomain.com NS @1.1.1.1 (query Cloudflare's DNS) whois yourdomain.com dig yourdomain.com @tld.nameserver.com ( tld.nameserver.com is the nameserver of your domain's TLD. You can find this information by querying it as dig com ns +short where .com is the example.) You are looking for the Cloudflare nameservers to be reported consistently.



4. Initial testing

Once propagation appears to be widespread, perform basic resolution tests for critical records (for example, your website's A record and any MX records, if you had them set up).