Configure PagerDuty

Cloudflare’s Notification service supports routing notifications to PagerDuty. By sending notifications to PagerDuty you can leverage the same service definitions and escalation paths that you would for other third-party services that you connect to PagerDuty.

When a configuration you previously set up triggers a notification for PagerDuty, Cloudflare will send the notification to PagerDuty on your behalf. All the PagerDuty services set for the notification will receive the notification. PagerDuty will follow the service’s configuration to handle the notification appropriately. Actions like de-duping and rate limiting depend on the notification type.

To use PagerDuty as a connected service, you first need to sign up for a PagerDuty account External link icon Open external link.

According to PagerDuty, you need an account with the following permissions to add a connected service: User, Admin, Manager, Global Admin, or Account Owner. Cloudflare accounts need at least one Business or Enterprise zone to be able to connect to PagerDuty.

​ Connect PagerDuty to a Cloudflare account

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Connected notification services card, click Connect. Log in to your PagerDuty account to connect it to your Cloudflare account. Select the services you want to use and click Connect. The browser will navigate back to your Cloudflare dashboard. Click Continue.

Your new connected PagerDuty will appear in the Connected notification services card.