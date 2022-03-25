Cloudflare Notifications

Cloudflare Notifications help you stay up to date with your Cloudflare account. Manage your Notifications to define what you want to be warned about and how, be it a denial-of-service attack or an issue with your server.

The available Notification features vary according to your plan:

Free plans can set up email-based Notifications.

Business and higher plans can also access PagerDuty .

. Professional and higher plans can also use webhooks .

​​ Where to find the Notifications section

Cloudflare Notifications is available in your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . After logging in and choosing your account:

If you are using the new navigation interface, Cloudflare Notifications is available from the menu bar.

If you are using the original interface, Cloudflare Notifications is available on the top of your account’s dashboard.

​​ What to do when receiving Notifications

Go to our Types of Notifications section to know more about what each Notification does and what do to when receiving one.