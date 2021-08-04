Cloudflare Notifications

Cloudflare Notifications help you stay up to date with your Cloudflare account. Manage your Notifications to define what you want to be warned about and how, be it a denial-of-service attack or an issue with your server.

The available Notification features vary according to your plan:

Free plans can set up email-based Notifications.

Professional and higher plans can also access PagerDuty.

Business and higher plans can also use webhooks.

​ Where to find the Notifications section

Notifications are available in your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link. After logging in to your account, click Notifications on the top right of the menu in your account home page. Here you can create notifications for different scenarios, edit notifications previously set up, and enable or disable notifications.

Other features vary according to your plan:

Professional and higher plans can also connect a PagerDuty instance to send notifications to.

instance to send notifications to. Business and higher plans also have access to Webhooks, to connect their Cloudflare account to external services such as Google Chat and Slack.

​ What to do when receiving Notifications

Go to our Types of Notifications section to know more about what each Notification does and what do to when receiving one.