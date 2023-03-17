Enable DMARC Management

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Select Email > DMARC Management. Select Enable DMARC reports. DMARC Management will scan your zone for DMARC records. If no record is found, Cloudflare will automatically invite you to add one that you can edit later. Select Add to continue. If there is a DMARC record in your zone, Cloudflare will add a rua entry to it. This is needed for Cloudflare to be able to start processing DMARC reports on your behalf. Select Next to continue. When DMARC Management finds a DMARC record in your zone, it adds another rua tag to it. This additional tag has a Cloudflare email address to properly process your DMARC reports.

DMARC Management is now active. However, it may take up to 24 hours to receive your first DMARC report and to display this information in DMARC Management.