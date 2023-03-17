Review DMARC statistics
DMARC Management allows you to review how emails sent on your behalf have fared regarding security policies such as DMARC, SFP, and DKIM.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Select Email > DMARC Management.
- The graph shows you the volume of emails during a certain period of time. Select the dropdown to select a period of time up to 30 days.
- Moving your mouse through the graph gives you details for a particular day. Select View more for a list of all the third party sources that send emails on behalf of your domain.
- Select one source to open a window with more details.