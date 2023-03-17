Cloudflare Docs
DMARC Management
Cloudflare Docs
DMARC Management
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit DMARC Management on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. DMARC Management
  3. Statistics

Review DMARC statistics

DMARC Management allows you to review how emails sent on your behalf have fared regarding security policies such as DMARC, SFP, and DKIM.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Select Email > DMARC Management.
  3. The graph shows you the volume of emails during a certain period of time. Select the dropdown to select a period of time up to 30 days.
  4. Moving your mouse through the graph gives you details for a particular day. Select View more for a list of all the third party sources that send emails on behalf of your domain.
  5. Select one source to open a window with more details.