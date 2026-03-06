Changelog
Real-time transcription in RealtimeKit now supports 10 languages with regional variants, powered by Deepgram Nova-3 running on Workers AI.
During a meeting, participant audio is routed through AI Gateway to Nova-3 on Workers AI — so transcription runs on Cloudflare's network end-to-end, reducing latency compared to routing through external speech-to-text services.
Set the language when creating a meeting via
ai_config.transcription.language:
Supported languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, and Dutch — with regional variants like
en-AU,
en-GB,
en-IN,
en-NZ,
es-419,
fr-CA,
de-CH,
pt-BR, and
pt-PT. Use
multifor automatic multilingual detection.
If you are building voice agents or real-time translation workflows, your agent can now transcribe in the caller's language natively — no extra services or routing logic needed.