Real-time transcription in RealtimeKit now supports 10 languages with regional variants, powered by Deepgram Nova-3 running on Workers AI.

During a meeting, participant audio is routed through AI Gateway to Nova-3 on Workers AI — so transcription runs on Cloudflare's network end-to-end, reducing latency compared to routing through external speech-to-text services.

Set the language when creating a meeting via ai_config.transcription.language :

{ " ai_config " : { " transcription " : { " language " : "fr" } } }

Supported languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, and Dutch — with regional variants like en-AU , en-GB , en-IN , en-NZ , es-419 , fr-CA , de-CH , pt-BR , and pt-PT . Use multi for automatic multilingual detection.

If you are building voice agents or real-time translation workflows, your agent can now transcribe in the caller's language natively — no extra services or routing logic needed.