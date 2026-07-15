Subscribe to Email Sending events with Queues

You can now subscribe to Email Sending events through Queues event subscriptions and receive outbound transactional email lifecycle events on a queue. Each subscription is scoped to one sending domain — either the zone apex, such as example.com , or a verified sending subdomain, such as send.example.com .

Six event types are published: message.delivered , message.deferred , message.bounced , message.failed , message.rejected , and message.complained . Use them to track deliverability, react to bounces and complaints, and drive suppression or retry logic. Email Routing events are not published on this source.

Each event includes the message details, delivery status, and SMTP response:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.delivered" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "example.com" }, " payload " : { " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-deadbeef" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " terminal " : true , " delivery " : { " status " : "delivered" , " smtpStatusCode " : "250" } } }

Refer to Event subscriptions to see all event types and example payloads.