R2 SQL pricing announced

R2 SQL is a serverless, distributed query engine that runs SQL against Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog. R2 SQL now has published pricing based on a single dimension: the volume of compressed data scanned to execute your queries. At $2.50 / TB ($0.0025 / GB), R2 SQL is priced at half the cost of AWS Athena and less than half of Google BigQuery on-demand.

Billing is not yet enabled. We will provide at least 30 days notice before we start charging for R2 SQL usage.

Data scanned is measured on compressed bytes read from R2 object storage. This matches what you see in your R2 bucket — if a Parquet file is 100 MB on disk, scanning that file bills for 100 MB. Each query has a minimum billing increment of 10 MB.

Free plans include 1 GB / month and Paid plans include 10 GB / month. Standard R2 storage and operations and R2 Data Catalog charges apply separately.

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to R2 SQL pricing.