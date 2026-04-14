Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Introducing Cloudflare Mesh
Cloudflare Mesh is now available (blog post ↗). Mesh connects your services and devices with post-quantum encrypted networking, allowing you to route traffic privately between servers, laptops, and phones over TCP, UDP, and ICMP.
- Assigns a private Mesh IP to every enrolled device and node.
- Enables any participant to reach any other participant by IP — including client-to-client, without deploying any infrastructure.
- Supports CIDR routes for subnet routing through Mesh nodes.
- Supports high availability with active-passive replicas for nodes with routes.
- All traffic flows through Cloudflare, so Gateway network policies, device posture checks, and access rules apply to every connection.
- WARP Connector is now Cloudflare Mesh. Existing WARP Connectors are now called mesh nodes. All existing deployments continue to work — no migration required.
- Peer-to-peer connectivity is now called Mesh connectivity and is part of the Cloudflare Mesh documentation.
- Mesh node limit increased from 10 to 50 per account.
- New dashboard experience ↗ at Networking > Mesh with an interactive network map, node management, route configuration, diagnostics, and a setup wizard.
Refer to the Cloudflare Mesh documentation to set up your first Mesh network.