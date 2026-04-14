Introducing Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare Mesh is now available (blog post ↗). Mesh connects your services and devices with post-quantum encrypted networking, allowing you to route traffic privately between servers, laptops, and phones over TCP, UDP, and ICMP.

What Cloudflare Mesh does

Assigns a private Mesh IP to every enrolled device and node.

Enables any participant to reach any other participant by IP — including client-to-client, without deploying any infrastructure.

Supports CIDR routes for subnet routing through Mesh nodes.

Supports high availability with active-passive replicas for nodes with routes.

All traffic flows through Cloudflare, so Gateway network policies, device posture checks, and access rules apply to every connection.

What changed

WARP Connector is now Cloudflare Mesh . Existing WARP Connectors are now called mesh nodes. All existing deployments continue to work — no migration required.

is now . Existing WARP Connectors are now called mesh nodes. All existing deployments continue to work — no migration required. Peer-to-peer connectivity is now called Mesh connectivity and is part of the Cloudflare Mesh documentation.

is now called and is part of the Cloudflare Mesh documentation. Mesh node limit increased from 10 to 50 per account .

increased from 10 to . New dashboard experience ↗ at Networking > Mesh with an interactive network map, node management, route configuration, diagnostics, and a setup wizard.

Get started

Refer to the Cloudflare Mesh documentation to set up your first Mesh network.