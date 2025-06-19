Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
View custom metadata in responses and guide AI-search with context in AutoRAG
In AutoRAG, you can now view your object's custom metadata in the response from
/search and
/ai-search, and optionally add a
context field in the custom metadata of an object to provide additional guidance for AI-generated answers.
You can add custom metadata to an object when uploading it to your R2 bucket.
When you run a search, AutoRAG now returns any custom metadata associated with the object. This metadata appears in the response inside
attributes then
file , and can be used for downstream processing.
For example, the
attributes section of your search response may look like:
When you include a custom metadata field named
context, AutoRAG attaches that value to each chunk of the file. When you run an
/ai-search query, this
context is passed to the LLM and can be used as additional input when generating an answer.
We recommend using the
context field to describe supplemental information you want the LLM to consider, such as a summary of the document or a source URL. If you have several different metadata attributes, you can join them together however you choose within the
context string.
For example:
This gives you more control over how your content is interpreted, without requiring you to modify the original contents of the file.
Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.