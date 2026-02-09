New reference documentation is now available for AI Crawl Control:

GraphQL API reference — Query examples for crawler requests, top paths, referral traffic, and data transfer. Includes key filters for detection IDs, user agents, and referrer domains.

Bot reference — Detection IDs and user agents for major AI crawlers from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and others.

Worker templates — Deploy the x402 Payment-Gated Proxy to monetize crawler access or charge bots while letting humans through free.