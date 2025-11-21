Mount R2 buckets in Containers

Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.

Common use cases include:

Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments

Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads

Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup

FUSE adapters like tigrisfs ↗, s3fs ↗, and gcsfuse ↗ can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.

FROM alpine:3.20 # Install FUSE and dependencies RUN apk update && \ apk add --no-cache ca-certificates fuse curl bash # Install tigrisfs RUN ARCH=$(uname -m) && \ if [ "$ARCH" = "x86_64" ]; then ARCH= "amd64" ; fi && \ if [ "$ARCH" = "aarch64" ]; then ARCH= "arm64" ; fi && \ VERSION=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/latest | grep -o '"tag_name": "[^"]*' | cut -d '"' -f4) && \ curl -L "https://github.com/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/download/${VERSION}/tigrisfs_${VERSION#v}_linux_${ARCH}.tar.gz" -o /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \ tar -xzf /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz -C /usr/local/bin/ && \ rm /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \ chmod +x /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs # Create startup script that mounts bucket RUN printf '#!/bin/sh

\ set -e

\ mkdir -p /mnt/r2

\ R2_ENDPOINT="https://${R2_ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com"

\ /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs --endpoint "${R2_ENDPOINT}" -f "${BUCKET_NAME}" /mnt/r2 &

\ sleep 3

\ ls -lah /mnt/r2

\ ' > /startup.sh && chmod +x /startup.sh CMD [ "/startup.sh" ]

See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.