More SQL aggregate, date and time functions available in Workers Analytics Engine

Workers Analytics Engine Workers

You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine with a major expansion of our SQL function library.

Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.

Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:

New aggregate functions:

  • countIf() - count the number of rows which satisfy a provided condition
  • sumIf() - calculate a sum from rows which satisfy a provided condition
  • avgIf() - calculate an average from rows which satisfy a provided condition

New date and time functions:

  • toYear()
  • toMonth()
  • toDayOfMonth()
  • toDayOfWeek()
  • toHour()
  • toMinute()
  • toSecond()
  • toStartOfYear()
  • toStartOfMonth()
  • toStartOfWeek()
  • toStartOfDay()
  • toStartOfHour()
  • toStartOfFifteenMinutes()
  • toStartOfTenMinutes()
  • toStartOfFiveMinutes()
  • toStartOfMinute()
  • today()
  • toYYYYMM()

