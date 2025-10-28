Increased Workflows instance and concurrency limits

We've raised the Cloudflare Workflows account-level limits for all accounts on the Workers paid plan:

Instance creation rate increased from 100 workflow instances per 10 seconds to 100 instances per second

increased from 100 workflow instances per 10 seconds to 100 instances per second Concurrency limit increased from 4,500 to 10,000 workflow instances per account

These increases mean you can create new instances up to 10x faster, and have more workflow instances concurrently executing. To learn more and get started with Workflows, refer to the getting started guide.

If your application requires a higher limit, fill out the Limit Increase Request Form or contact your account team. Please refer to Workflows pricing for more information.