Regional Data in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.

The following API endpoints are now available:

All summary and timeseries_groups endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows now include an adm1 dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)

A new filter geoId was also added to all endpoints in HTTP and NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.

Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page.