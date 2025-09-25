Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 Data Catalog now supports compaction
You can now enable automatic compaction for Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog to improve query performance.
Compaction is the process of taking a group of small files and combining them into fewer larger files. This is an important maintenance operation as it helps ensure that query performance remains consistent by reducing the number of files that needs to be scanned.
To enable automatic compaction in R2 Data Catalog, find it under R2 Data Catalog in your R2 bucket settings in the dashboard.
Or with Wrangler, run:
To get started with compaction, check out manage catalogs. For best practices and limitations, refer to about compaction.
