Announcing R2 SQL
Today, we're launching the open beta for R2 SQL: A serverless, distributed query engine that can efficiently analyze petabytes of data in Apache Iceberg ↗ tables managed by R2 Data Catalog.
R2 SQL is ideal for exploring analytical and time-series data stored in R2, such as logs, events from Pipelines, or clickstream and user behavior data.
If you already have a table in R2 Data Catalog, running queries is as simple as:
To get started with R2 SQL, check out our getting started guide or learn more about supported features in the SQL reference. For a technical deep dive into how we built R2 SQL, read our blog post ↗.
