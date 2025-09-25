 Skip to content
Announcing R2 SQL

R2 SQL

Today, we're launching the open beta for R2 SQL: A serverless, distributed query engine that can efficiently analyze petabytes of data in Apache Iceberg tables managed by R2 Data Catalog.

R2 SQL is ideal for exploring analytical and time-series data stored in R2, such as logs, events from Pipelines, or clickstream and user behavior data.

If you already have a table in R2 Data Catalog, running queries is as simple as:

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 sql query YOUR_WAREHOUSE "
SELECT
    user_id,
    event_type,
    value
FROM events.user_events
WHERE event_type = 'CHANGELOG' or event_type = 'BLOG'
  AND __ingest_ts > '2025-09-24T00:00:00Z'
ORDER BY __ingest_ts DESC
LIMIT 100"

To get started with R2 SQL, check out our getting started guide or learn more about supported features in the SQL reference. For a technical deep dive into how we built R2 SQL, read our blog post.