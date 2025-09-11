Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
DNS filtering for private network onramps
Magic WAN and WARP Connector users can now securely route their DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver without exposing traffic to the public Internet.
Routing DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver allows DNS resolution and filtering for traffic coming from private networks while preserving source internal IP visibility. This ensures Magic WAN users have full integration with our Cloudflare One features, including Internal DNS and hostname-based policies.
To configure DNS filtering, change your Magic WAN or WARP Connector DNS settings to use Cloudflare's shared resolver IPs,
172.64.36.1 and
172.64.36.2. Once you configure DNS resolution and filtering, you can use Source Internal IP as a traffic selector in your resolver policies for routing private DNS traffic to your Internal DNS.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-