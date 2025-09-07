Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Increased vCPU for Workers Builds on paid plans
We recently increased the available disk space from 8 GB to 20 GB for all plans. Building on that improvement, we’re now doubling the CPU power available for paid plans — from 2 vCPU to 4 vCPU.
These changes continue our focus on making Workers Builds faster and more reliable.
|Metric
|Free Plan
|Paid Plans
|CPU
|2 vCPU
|4 vCPU
- Fast build times: Even single-threaded workloads benefit from having more vCPUs
- 2x faster multi-threaded builds: Tools like esbuild ↗ and webpack ↗ can now utilize additional cores, delivering near-linear performance scaling
All other build limits — including memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-