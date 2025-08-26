Changelog
New CASB integrations for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini
Cloudflare CASB ↗ now supports three of the most widely used GenAI platforms — OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini. These API-based integrations give security teams agentless visibility into posture, data, and compliance risks across their organization’s use of generative AI.
- Agentless connections — connect ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini tenants via API; no endpoint software required
- Posture management — detect insecure settings and misconfigurations that could lead to data exposure
- DLP detection — identify sensitive data in uploaded chat attachments or files
- GenAI-specific insights — surface risks unique to each provider’s capabilities
These integrations are available to all Cloudflare One customers today.
