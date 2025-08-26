 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

New CASB integrations for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

CASB

Cloudflare CASB now supports three of the most widely used GenAI platforms — OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini. These API-based integrations give security teams agentless visibility into posture, data, and compliance risks across their organization’s use of generative AI.

Cloudflare CASB showing selection of new findings for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini integrations.

Key capabilities

  • Agentless connections — connect ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini tenants via API; no endpoint software required
  • Posture management — detect insecure settings and misconfigurations that could lead to data exposure
  • DLP detection — identify sensitive data in uploaded chat attachments or files
  • GenAI-specific insights — surface risks unique to each provider’s capabilities

Learn more

These integrations are available to all Cloudflare One customers today.