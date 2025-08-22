 Skip to content
Build durable multi-step applications in Python with Workflows (now in beta)

Workflows Workers

You can now build Workflows using Python. With Python Workflows, you get automatic retries, state persistence, and the ability to run multi-step operations that can span minutes, hours, or weeks using Python’s familiar syntax and the Python Workers runtime.

Python Workflows use the same step-based execution model as JavaScript Workflows, but with Python syntax and access to Python’s ecosystem. Python Workflows also enable DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) workflows, where you can define complex dependencies between steps using the depends parameter.

Here’s a simple example:

Python
from workers import Response, WorkflowEntrypoint


class PythonWorkflowStarter(WorkflowEntrypoint):
    async def run(self, event, step):
        @step.do("my first step")
        async def my_first_step():
            # do some work
            return "Hello Python!"


        await my_first_step()


        await step.sleep("my-sleep-step", "10 seconds")


        @step.do("my second step")
        async def my_second_step():
            # do some more work
            return "Hello again!"


        await my_second_step()


async def on_fetch(request, env):
    await env.MY_WORKFLOW.create()
    return Response("Hello Workflow creation!")

Python Workflows support the same core capabilities as JavaScript Workflows, including sleep scheduling, event-driven workflows, and built-in error handling with configurable retry policies.

To learn more and get started, refer to Python Workflows documentation.