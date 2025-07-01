Deploy to Cloudflare buttons now support Worker environment variables, secrets, and Secrets Store secrets

Any template which uses Worker environment variables, secrets, or Secrets Store secrets can now be deployed using a Deploy to Cloudflare button.

Define environment variables and secrets store bindings in your Wrangler configuration file as normal:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " main " : "./src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-07-29" , " vars " : { " API_HOST " : "https://example.com" , }, " secrets_store_secrets " : [ { " binding " : "API_KEY" , " store_id " : "demo" , " secret_name " : "api-key" } ] } name = "my-worker" main = "./src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-07-29" [ vars ] API_HOST = "https://example.com" [[ secrets_store_secrets ]] binding = "API_KEY" store_id = "demo" secret_name = "api-key"

Add secrets to a .dev.vars.example or .env.example file:

.dev.vars.example COOKIE_SIGNING_KEY = my-secret # comment

And optionally, you can add a description for these bindings in your template's package.json to help users understand how to configure each value:

package.json { " name " : "my-worker" , " private " : true , " cloudflare " : { " bindings " : { " API_KEY " : { " description " : "Select your company's API key for connecting to the example service." }, " COOKIE_SIGNING_KEY " : { " description " : "Generate a random string using `openssl rand -hex 32`." } } } }

These secrets and environment variables will be presented to users in the dashboard as they deploy this template, allowing them to configure each value. Additional information about creating templates and Deploy to Cloudflare buttons can be found in our documentation.