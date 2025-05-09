Publish messages to Queues directly via HTTP

You can now publish messages to Cloudflare Queues directly via HTTP from any service or programming language that supports sending HTTP requests. Previously, publishing to queues was only possible from within Cloudflare Workers. You can already consume from queues via Workers or HTTP pull consumers, and now publishing is just as flexible.

Publishing via HTTP requires a Cloudflare API token with Queues Edit permissions for authentication. Here's a simple example:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/queues/<queue_id>/messages" \ -X POST \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ --data '{ "body": { "greeting": "hello", "timestamp": "2025-07-24T12:00:00Z"} }'

You can also use our SDKs for TypeScript, Python, and Go.

To get started with HTTP publishing, check out our step-by-step example and the full API documentation in our API reference.