Installation requirements
Windows
|OS Ver
|Windows 8+
|OS Type
|64bit only
|HD Space
|184MB
|Memory
|3MB
|Network Types
|WIFI or LAN
Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msiOpen external link
macOS
|OS Ver
|High Sierra+
|OS Type
|Intel & M1
|HD Space
|75MB
|Memory
|35MB
|Network Types
|WIFI or LAN
Download Cloudflare_WARP.zipOpen external link
Linux
|Distributions
|Ubuntu, Redhat Enterprise Linux, Centos
|OS Type
|x64
|HD Space
|200MB
|Memory
|35MB
|Network Types
|WIFI or LAN
cloudflare-warp package repositoryOpen external link
iOS
Download from the iOS App StoreOpen external link or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.
Android
Download from the Google Play storeOpen external link or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”.