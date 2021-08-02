Installation requirements

OS Ver Windows 8+ OS Type 64bit only HD Space 184MB Memory 3MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi External link icon Open external link

OS Ver High Sierra+ OS Type Intel & M1 HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip External link icon Open external link

Distributions Ubuntu, Redhat Enterprise Linux, Centos OS Type x64 HD Space 200MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

cloudflare-warp package repository External link icon Open external link

OS Ver iOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store External link icon Open external link or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.

OS Ver 5.0+