Installation requirements

Windows

OS VerWindows 8+
OS Type64bit only
HD Space184MB
Memory3MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi

macOS

OS VerHigh Sierra+
OS TypeIntel & M1
HD Space75MB
Memory35MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip

Linux

DistributionsUbuntu, Redhat Enterprise Linux, Centos
OS Typex64
HD Space200MB
Memory35MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

cloudflare-warp package repository

iOS

OS VeriOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.

Android

OS Ver5.0+

Download from the Google Play store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”.