1.1.1.1 is the fastest and most private DNS directory you can configure for all your devices. It also allows you to add security to your internet connection, because it gives you the option to send your DNS requests over DNS-over-HTTPS or DNS-over-TLS. This will ensure nobody will be able to eavesdrop on you.

WARP. The WARP application uses BoringTun External link icon Open external link to encrypt all of the traffic from your device and send it directly to Cloudflare’s edge, ensuring that no one in between is snooping on what you're doing. If the site you are visiting is already a Cloudflare customer, the content is immediately sent down to your device. If they aren't on our network, we use our global network of data centers to devise the shortest path to whomever you are talking to.

Read more about WARP in our blog post Introducing WARP: Fixing Mobile Internet Performance and Security External link icon Open external link