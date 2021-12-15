Linux desktop client

You have two ways of installing WARP on Linux, depending on the distro you are using:

Find the setup repository External link icon Open external link . Install the cloudflare-warp package that suits your distro: apt-based OS (like Ubuntu): sudo apt install cloudflare-warp . yum-based OS (like CentOS or RHEL): sudo yum install cloudflare-warp .

​ Using WARP

The command line interface is the primary way to use WARP.

​ Initial Connection

To connect for the very first time you must call register first:

Register the client warp-cli register . Connect warp-cli connect . Run curl https://www.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace/ and verify that warp=on .

​ Always stay connected

If you want to always stay connected to WARP you must call enable-always-on . This is the cli equivalent to switching the toggle switch to the on position in our GUI apps.

To enable this feature, run:

$ warp-cli enable-always-on

​ Switching modes

You can use warp-cli set-mode --help to get a list of the modes to switch between. For example:

DNS only mode via DoH: warp-cli set-mode doh .

. WARP with DoH: warp-cli set-mode warp+doh .

​ Using 1.1.1.1 for Families

The Linux client supports all 1.1.1.1 for Families modes, in either WARP on DNS-only mode:

Families mode off: warp-cli set-families-mode off

Malware protection: warp-cli set-families-mode malware

Malware and adult content: warp-cli set-families-mode full

​ Additional commands

A complete list of all supported commands can be found by running:

$ warp-cli --help

You can find logs required to debug WARP issues by running sudo warp-diag . This will place a warp-debugging-info.zip file in the path from which you ran the command.