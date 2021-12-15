Linux desktop client
You have two ways of installing WARP on Linux, depending on the distro you are using:
- Find the setup repository.
- Install the
cloudflare-warppackage that suits your distro:
- apt-based OS (like Ubuntu):
sudo apt install cloudflare-warp.
- yum-based OS (like CentOS or RHEL):
sudo yum install cloudflare-warp.
Using WARP
The command line interface is the primary way to use WARP.
Initial Connection
To connect for the very first time you must call
register first:
- Register the client
warp-cli register.
- Connect
warp-cli connect.
- Run
curl https://www.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace/and verify that
warp=on.
Always stay connected
If you want to always stay connected to WARP you must call
enable-always-on. This is the
cli equivalent to switching the toggle switch to the
on position in our GUI apps.
To enable this feature, run:
$ warp-cli enable-always-on
Switching modes
You can use
warp-cli set-mode --help to get a list of the modes to switch between. For example:
- DNS only mode via DoH:
warp-cli set-mode doh.
- WARP with DoH:
warp-cli set-mode warp+doh.
Using 1.1.1.1 for Families
The Linux client supports all 1.1.1.1 for Families modes, in either WARP on DNS-only mode:
- Families mode off:
warp-cli set-families-mode off
- Malware protection:
warp-cli set-families-mode malware
- Malware and adult content:
warp-cli set-families-mode full
Additional commands
A complete list of all supported commands can be found by running:
$ warp-cli --help
Feedback
You can find logs required to debug WARP issues by running
sudo warp-diag. This will place a
warp-debugging-info.zip file in the path from which you ran the command.
To report bugs or provide feedback to the team use the command
sudo warp-diag feedback. This will submit a support ticket.