Linux desktop client

You have two ways of installing WARP on Linux, depending on the distro you are using:

  1. Find the setup repository.
  2. Install the cloudflare-warp package that suits your distro:
    1. apt-based OS (like Ubuntu): sudo apt install cloudflare-warp.
    2. yum-based OS (like CentOS or RHEL): sudo yum install cloudflare-warp.

Using WARP

The command line interface is the primary way to use WARP.

Initial Connection

To connect for the very first time you must call register first:

  1. Register the client warp-cli register.
  2. Connect warp-cli connect.
  3. Run curl https://www.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace/ and verify that warp=on.

Always stay connected

If you want to always stay connected to WARP you must call enable-always-on. This is the cli equivalent to switching the toggle switch to the on position in our GUI apps.

To enable this feature, run: 

$ warp-cli enable-always-on

Switching modes

You can use warp-cli set-mode --help to get a list of the modes to switch between. For example:

  • DNS only mode via DoH: warp-cli set-mode doh.
  • WARP with DoH: warp-cli set-mode warp+doh.

Using 1.1.1.1 for Families

The Linux client supports all 1.1.1.1 for Families modes, in either WARP on DNS-only mode:

  • Families mode off: warp-cli set-families-mode off
  • Malware protection: warp-cli set-families-mode malware
  • Malware and adult content: warp-cli set-families-mode full

Additional commands

A complete list of all supported commands can be found by running:

$ warp-cli --help

Feedback

You can find logs required to debug WARP issues by running sudo warp-diag. This will place a warp-debugging-info.zip file in the path from which you ran the command.

To report bugs or provide feedback to the team use the command sudo warp-diag feedback. This will submit a support ticket.