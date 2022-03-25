Get the Roughtime
The “Hello, world!” of Roughtime is very simple: the client sends a request over UDP to the server and the server responds with a signed timestamp.
You just need the server’s address and public key to run the protocol:
- Server address:
roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002(resolves to an IP address in our anycast IP range). You can use either IPv4 or IPv6.
- Public key:
gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo=
To get started, download and run Cloudflare’s Go client:
go get -u github.com/cloudflare/roughtimego install github.com/cloudflare/roughtime...getroughtime -ping roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002 -pubkey gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo=
Beta notice
Cloudflare Roughtime is currently in beta. As such, our root public key may change in the future. We will keep this page up-to-date with the most current public key.
You can also obtain it programmatically using DNS. For example:
$ dig TXT roughtime.cloudflare.com | grep -oP 'TXT\s"\K.*?(?=")'
Next steps
Beyond just getting the Roughtime from Cloudflare, you may want to use it to keep your clock in sync .