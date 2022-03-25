Get the Roughtime

The “Hello, world!” of Roughtime is very simple: the client sends a request over UDP to the server and the server responds with a signed timestamp.

You just need the server’s address and public key to run the protocol:

Server address : roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002 (resolves to an IP address in our anycast IP range External link icon Open external link ). You can use either IPv4 or IPv6.

: (resolves to an IP address in our ). You can use either IPv4 or IPv6. Public key: gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo=

To get started, download and run Cloudflare’s Go client External link icon Open external link :

go get - u github . com / cloudflare / roughtime go install github . com / cloudflare / roughtime ... getroughtime - ping roughtime . cloudflare . com : 2002 - pubkey gD63hSj3ScS + wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby / S + T7MNTjxo =

​​ Beta notice

Cloudflare Roughtime is currently in beta. As such, our root public key may change in the future. We will keep this page up-to-date with the most current public key.

You can also obtain it programmatically using DNS. For example:

$ dig TXT roughtime.cloudflare.com | grep -oP 'TXT\s"\K.*?(?=")'

​​ Next steps

Beyond just getting the Roughtime from Cloudflare, you may want to use it to keep your clock in sync .