Network Time Security

Network Time Security (NTS) provides cryptographic security for the client-server mode of the Network Time Protocol (NTP). This allows users to obtain time in an authenticated manner.

The NTS protocol is divided into two phases:

NTS key exchange: Establishes the necessary key material between the NTP client and the server, using a Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshake External link icon Open external link (the same public key infrastructure as the web). Once the keys are exchanged, the TLS channel is closed and the protocol enters the second phase. NTP authentication: Authenticates NTP time syncronization packets using the results of the TLS handshake. For more information, refer to RFC 8915 External link icon Open external link .

​​ Next steps

Chrony External link icon Open external link and NTPsec External link icon Open external link have support for NTS. Read the relevant documentation for guidance on setting them up to point to our time service, time.cloudflare.com .