Roughtime External link icon Open external link is a simple, flexible, and secure authenticated time protocol developed by Google.

Endpoints on the Internet often synchronize their clocks using the Network Time Protocol (NTP) . NTP provides precise synchronization, but is frequently deployed without a means of authentication. This is due to a combination of issues External link icon Open external link .

As a result, a man-in-the-middle attacker can easily influence a victim’s clock. By moving them back in time, the attacker can, for example, force a victim to accept an expired (and possibly compromised) TLS certificate or session ticket.

For many applications, precise network time is not essential. It is sufficient to have accurate time to mitigate these kinds of attacks, such as within 10 seconds of real time. This observation is the primary motivation behind Roughtime.

