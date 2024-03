Deprecated servers

Once their deprecation date has passed, both the port and public key associated to a server will become unavailable.

Server Public Key Deprecation date roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002 gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo= 2024-06-30

Available servers are listed in our tutorial, and you can follow it on how to configure your Roughtime server.